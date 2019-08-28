VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Martin Charles Faulkes Purchases 10,000 Shares

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Charles Faulkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Martin Charles Faulkes bought 50,000 shares of VolitionRX stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Martin Charles Faulkes bought 70,731 shares of VolitionRX stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $213,607.62.

Shares of VolitionRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,910. VolitionRX Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VolitionRX by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VolitionRX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in VolitionRX by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

