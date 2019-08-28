Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 397,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,423,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 96,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.15. 1,845,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.