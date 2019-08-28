Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. 359,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

