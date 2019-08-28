Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,349 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. 3,104,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

