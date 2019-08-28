Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 372,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 62.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 811,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 311,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.