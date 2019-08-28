Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,558,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,842,700 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $202,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $717,162.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,257 shares of company stock worth $1,756,063. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 23,740.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 606,579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

