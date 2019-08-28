Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), 28,211 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 million and a PE ratio of 113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.76.

In other news, insider Jerry Randall sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total value of £4,182 ($5,464.52). Also, insider Carl Dempsey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,328.11).

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

