Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Down 4.8%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), approximately 44,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 43,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a PE ratio of 0.22.

Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.