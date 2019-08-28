VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NYSEARCA:DSLV) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NYSEARCA:DSLV) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.26, 24,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 99,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

