Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.67. 1,156,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,804,000 after buying an additional 272,909 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.