VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64, 1,426,144 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,025,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on VBI Vaccines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 1,582.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $620,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,255 shares in the company, valued at $334,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $739,600 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.