Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises about 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,472. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

