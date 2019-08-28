Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,072. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.