Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Decreased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $89.47.

