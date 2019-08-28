Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,284 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

