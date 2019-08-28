Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.23 Million Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,409,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 290,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $3,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 99.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $841.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $17.32.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

