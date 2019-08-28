Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,218,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after acquiring an additional 803,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,312,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $60,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:TAK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.