Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 345,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

