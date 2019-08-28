Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.45. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

