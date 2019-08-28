Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.67% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,918. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

