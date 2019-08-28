Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,288 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.21.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $400.27. 10,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

