Valor Token Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $1.74 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.04947891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

