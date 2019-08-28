Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,135. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41.

