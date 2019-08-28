Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,363,000 after buying an additional 1,309,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 398.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,206,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 964,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after buying an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,788,000 after buying an additional 626,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after buying an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,184. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $117.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

