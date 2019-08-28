Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 273.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

