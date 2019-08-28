Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,041 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

