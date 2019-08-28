Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after acquiring an additional 218,380 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,998. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

