Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,963. Valhi has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 56.09% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

