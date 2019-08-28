USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Trading Up 0.2%

USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.40, approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,212 shares during the quarter. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 93.30% of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $439,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

