Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 807.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $5,131,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

