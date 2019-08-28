Unum Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,755 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,881% compared to the average daily volume of 236 put options.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,984. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after buying an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,450,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after purchasing an additional 859,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.