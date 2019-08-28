Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,216,200 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 2,468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Display stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,809. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $218.28.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,315.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $61,236,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 304.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 121,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.