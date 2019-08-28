Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,216,200 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 2,468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Universal Display stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,809. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $218.28.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,315.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $61,236,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 304.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 121,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.29.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
