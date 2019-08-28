United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. 52,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,787. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

