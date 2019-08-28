United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21,204.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,146 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

