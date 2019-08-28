United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,507,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 13,572,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,386. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

