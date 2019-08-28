Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 18.1% in August

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

UNAM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. Unico American has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

