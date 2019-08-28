Unibright (UBT) Price Up 35% Over Last Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Liquid. During the last week, Unibright has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $2.13 million and $90,666.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

