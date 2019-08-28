Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,973.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $10,973.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.03008003 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00685948 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,926,436 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

