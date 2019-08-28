ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

