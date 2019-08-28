Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.32. 257,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

