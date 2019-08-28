UGAS Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,469,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

