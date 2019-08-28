Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $687.42

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $687.42 and traded as low as $782.00. Udg Healthcare shares last traded at $795.00, with a volume of 663,419 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Numis Securities raised Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 687.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

