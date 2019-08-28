Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $734.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

