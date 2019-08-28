Ubex Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $240,862.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.05053691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001211 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,636,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, BitMart, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.