Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Short Interest Update

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of TRCB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.39. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.
Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.
Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
