Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Short Interest Update

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TRCB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.39. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.