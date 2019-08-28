Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

