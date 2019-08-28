Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) versus Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Head-To-Head Survey

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twin River Worldwide and Red Lion Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.97%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Twin River Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Red Lion Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 1.93 $71.44 million N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million 0.96 $1.96 million ($0.45) -11.51

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels -4.41% -8.48% -5.55%

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Red Lion Hotels does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Red Lion Hotels on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. It also develops technology and system offerings for the hospitality industry. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 1,318 franchised hotels, including a total of 83,800 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

