TRON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $465.07 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. TRON has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $465.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019662 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

