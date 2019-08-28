Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Update

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,604.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $46,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,662 shares of company stock worth $262,813. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $561.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSC. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

