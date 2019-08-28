TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,488 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $581,173.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,436,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,367.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,219 shares of company stock worth $13,813,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

